Heinemann/Drobka/Blair Trio
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:
Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm
$10 advance/door
Jakob, Matt and Devin have played together in various configurations for several years, but have only recently come together to perform as a trio. Bridging the gap between improvisation, experimental, and jazz, the band offers listeners music that is constantly searching for new ground while still maintaining a warmth and love for the expressive possibilities of music.
Info
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music