Heinemann/Drobka/Blair Trio

Google Calendar - Heinemann/Drobka/Blair Trio - 2017-07-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Heinemann/Drobka/Blair Trio - 2017-07-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Heinemann/Drobka/Blair Trio - 2017-07-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Heinemann/Drobka/Blair Trio - 2017-07-22 20:00:00

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm

$10 advance/door

Jakob, Matt and Devin have played together in various configurations for several years, but have only recently come together to perform as a trio. Bridging the gap between improvisation, experimental, and jazz, the band offers listeners music that is constantly searching for new ground while still maintaining a warmth and love for the expressive possibilities of music. 

Info
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-556-7415
Google Calendar - Heinemann/Drobka/Blair Trio - 2017-07-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Heinemann/Drobka/Blair Trio - 2017-07-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Heinemann/Drobka/Blair Trio - 2017-07-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Heinemann/Drobka/Blair Trio - 2017-07-22 20:00:00