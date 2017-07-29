Help Desk (Blink 182 tribute), The American Dead (Alkaline Trio), Deal Breakers (Off With Their Heads), Courtesy of Tim (Cake)
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Two Week Notice - A Tribute Night
-featuring-
Help Desk (tribute to BLINK 182)
The American Dead (tribute to ALKALINE TRIO)
Deal Breakers (tribute to OFF WITH THEIR HEADS)
Courtesy of Tim (tribute to CAKE)
This event is 18 and over
$7.00
Info
Music