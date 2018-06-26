Help for Your Aging Parents

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: When your aging parents’ health begins to decline and they need assistance, where do you turn for help? Cheri Milton of Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care will have answers in this informative program at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, June 26, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Milton will explain how to find community resources that can help as you care for aging parents, relatives, or friends. She will also discuss how to access a case manager, and if and when to ask for hospice services. In addition, Milton will explain how to create and maintain a positive relationship with your parents throughout the aging process and caregiver journey.

This presentation is free and open to the public

608-845-7180
