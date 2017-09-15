Henry Fong, Bad Royale

× Expand Henry Fong

press release: Known for their distinct island-style tracks and high-energy shows, Henry Fong (pictured) and Bad Royale have finally teamed up to hit the road together on a co-headline Summer Sound System tour. Having been friends for a while (Bad Royale released “Hey! feat. Fly Boi Keno” on Henry’s Banzai label in 2015), the two acts are gearing up for 14 shows across North America starting in August.

“We are super excited to start this tour! Henry has been a good homie for awhile now and our musical styles really bounce off each other so you know these shows are going to be pumped full of energy. As for something musically in the works together... just keep your ears to the floor.....” - Bad Royale

“I’m really stoked to go on tour with the Bad Royale guys this summer! I’ve been friends with them each individually now for a few years from living down in Orange County, and it’s cool to go on tour with guys you really vibe with. I feel like our sounds compliment each other and the whole tour is going to have a crazy energetic island vibe. We’ve also been messing around in the studio so I wouldn’t be surprised if we got some brand new tracks together on the road.” - Henry Fong

When Fong isn’t igniting club and festival dancefloors around the world with his flying dreadlocks, signature island electro tracks, and expertly-crafted sets; Henry Fong can either be found in his studio or at the beach, likely surfing.

The DJ and producer group Bad Royale met at the summit of a Southern Californian mountain in 2015 and haven’t looked back since; starting their own record label, 'Rude Mood' as well as collaborating with the likes of Diplo, Steve Aoki, Skrillex, Major Lazer, Borgore, DJ Snake and others. With festival appearances at Ultra Music Festival, Electric Zoo, Tomorrowland, Life In Color, and many others, it’s clear that Bad Royale are on the right track to become Dance Music’s most notorious cartoon kings.