Henry IV Part One

The Fair Verona Area Shakespeare Company, a student-run theater company, will perform an upcoming production of Henry IV Part I. The play follows the start of a civil war in England after King Henry IV’s controversial ascension to the throne. Our performances are at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center on June 2nd at 1:00pm and 7:00pm and June 3rd at 1:00pm. The expected run time is around four hours. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults. The company can be contacted at fvsc@564@gmail.com or fairvero nashakespearecompany.weebly. com.