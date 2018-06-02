Henry IV Part One

Fair Verona Area Shakespeare Company

Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center 300 Richard St. , Verona, Wisconsin 53593

The Fair Verona Area Shakespeare Company, a student-run theater company, will perform an upcoming production of Henry IV Part I. The play follows the start of a civil war in England after King Henry IV’s controversial ascension to the throne.  Our performances are at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center on June 2nd at 1:00pm and 7:00pm and June 3rd at 1:00pm.  The expected run time is around four hours.  Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.  The company can be contacted at fvsc@564@gmail.com or fairveronashakespearecompany.weebly.com.

