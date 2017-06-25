Her Madison Half Marathon

Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

DREAMBANK HER MADISON HALF MARATHON & 5K

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Friday, June 23: 

6-8pm Weekend Experience check in at The Madison Concourse, Wisconsin Ballroom*

8-10pm Welcome reception with Fellow Flowers at The Madison Concourse, Wisconsin Ballroom*

Saturday, June 24:

8am Shakeout Run with Fellow Flowers, leaving from The Wisconsin Room in the Concourse Hotel*

9am Yoga at The Madison Concourse, Wisconsin Ballroom*

10am-6pm Wellness Expo & Packet Pick Up at The Madison Concourse, The Madison Room

Sunday, June 25:

6-8:35am Shuttle service from The Madison Concourse to Hilldale Shopping Center (race start/finish)

6:30am-1pm Gear Check at Title Nine Hilldale Shopping Center

7am 13.1 Walk Start

7:45am My Team Triumph 13.1 run team start

8am 13.1 Run Start

8:45am My Team Triumph 5K run team start

9am 5K Run Start

9:05am 5K Walk Start & My Team Triumph 5K walk team start

10:30am-1:30pm Return Shuttle Service from Hilldale to The Madison Concourse

9:00am-1:00pm Post-race party

*WEEKEND EXPERIENCE REGISTRANTS ONLY.

You can upgrade to the Weekend Experience at Weekend Experience Check-in on Friday from 6-8pm at The Madison Concourse, if available.

What is My Team Triumph?  Check them out here

Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map

