Her Madison Half Marathon
Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
DREAMBANK HER MADISON HALF MARATHON & 5K
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
Friday, June 23:
6-8pm Weekend Experience check in at The Madison Concourse, Wisconsin Ballroom*
8-10pm Welcome reception with Fellow Flowers at The Madison Concourse, Wisconsin Ballroom*
Saturday, June 24:
8am Shakeout Run with Fellow Flowers, leaving from The Wisconsin Room in the Concourse Hotel*
9am Yoga at The Madison Concourse, Wisconsin Ballroom*
10am-6pm Wellness Expo & Packet Pick Up at The Madison Concourse, The Madison Room
Sunday, June 25:
6-8:35am Shuttle service from The Madison Concourse to Hilldale Shopping Center (race start/finish)
6:30am-1pm Gear Check at Title Nine Hilldale Shopping Center
7am 13.1 Walk Start
7:45am My Team Triumph 13.1 run team start
8am 13.1 Run Start
8:45am My Team Triumph 5K run team start
9am 5K Run Start
9:05am 5K Walk Start & My Team Triumph 5K walk team start
10:30am-1:30pm Return Shuttle Service from Hilldale to The Madison Concourse
9:00am-1:00pm Post-race party
*WEEKEND EXPERIENCE REGISTRANTS ONLY.
You can upgrade to the Weekend Experience at Weekend Experience Check-in on Friday from 6-8pm at The Madison Concourse, if available.
What is My Team Triumph? Check them out here
