press release: Bring your kids, friends and family and come celebrate medicinal herbs and plants with us! Free classes indoors, and herb walks in the garden are featured all day. Shop the Herbal Marketplace between your chosen events for herbal teas, tinctures, salves, soaps, plants and books. Free admission for everyone! Rain or Shine!

Presented by Madison Herbal Institute and the Madison Chapter of the American Herbalist Guild. For more information, contact Kate McFeeley at kkmcfeeley@gmail.com