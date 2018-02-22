RSVP for Herbal and Goat Milk Soap Making Fun

press release: Join herbalist Linda Conroy of Moonwise Herbs for this fun afternoon of soap making. We will start out learning the basics and then dive into a hands-on experience making soap. We will make soap with herbs, as well as fresh goat's milk. You will also learn how to felt soap, which is a great way to add a natural washcloth and decorative look to your bar of soap. You will go home with soap made in class, along with the instructions and recipes for making soap at home. Bring a pair of rubber gloves; all other supplies provided. For adults and youth (ages 12 and up w/ an adult); each attendee pays the registration fee.

Saturday, March 3, 1-5 pm

Registration Deadline: February 22

Cost: $62/$50 member | Course Number: 20-14