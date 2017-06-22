press release: Mark your calendars - Herbalists Without Borders - Madison is hosting its second annual herbal cocktail party fundraiser on the first day of summer, and you are all invited.

Learn about and participate in radical healing for the community.

There will be herbal cocktails (alcoholic & non-alcoholic), dancing, and fun (including a silent auction for herbal medicine, herbal zines and medicines for sale)!

$5-$50 suggested donation at the door; cocktails for purchase

**First 20 people get a free gift!!**