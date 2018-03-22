RSVP for Herbal Salves, Liniments, Oils, Sprays and Baths

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Every home, medicine chest, first aid kit, and gym bag should carry a herbal salve. Which blend is right for you? Learn how to custom make remedies that can soothe you along your path of life.

Thursday, March 29, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: March 22

Cost: $20/$16 member | Course Number: 10-25

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
