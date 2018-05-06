press release: Dr. Carrie Donahue of Full Circle Holistic Veterinary Care will share her experience and expertise in using herbs for pets. She will go over common herbs used for dogs and cats, how to prepare them and how to give them to your pet. Some reasons you may use herbs for your pets are for allergies, anxiety, arthritis, and flea and tick prevention. Pets with chronic kidney or heart issues will also benefit from herbal remedies.

Bring your questions! Dr. Carrie will have some time at the end of her talk to answer some of your questions.

Pre-registration Required! We do expect to sell-out so don’t wait to get your ticket.

REGISTER: Website Or Facebook

$25 per person - this is a fundraiser for the Southern Wisconsin Chapter of the AHG (American Herbalists Guild)

Sunday May 6th from 3:00-5:00pm at the Goodman Community Center in Madison WI

Full Circle Holistic Veterinary Care on Monroe Street in Madison, provides conventional and alternative veterinary care utilizing herbs, homeopathy, acupuncture, flower essence, Reiki, nutritional advice, natural flea and tick prevention, vaccination titers, surgery and dentistry. Dr. Carrie also makes house calls and provides hospice and end-of life care. For more information visit their website at: www.FullCirclePet.com

This talk is sponsored by the Southern Wisconsin Chapter of the American Herbalists Guild (AHG) and Nativa Medica.