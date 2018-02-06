RSVP for Herbs for the Heart
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Join herbalist Linda Conroy of Moonwise Herbs to learn ways to incorporate herbs and food into your diet to promote heart and overall cardiovascular health. You will take home an herbal remedy created in class. All supplies provided.
Tuesday, February 13, 6-8 pm
Registration deadline: February 6
Cost: $36/$29 member | Course Number: 20-10
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Health & Fitness, Home & Garden