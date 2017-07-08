press release: Hosted by Kira MagCalen, this comedy showcase is traveling the United States to connect communities to their local comedy scenes. Great comedy isn't restricted to a TV Special or a club, each Here Today showcase is held in a venue that's never seen live comedy before, using up and coming comedians from the area to highlight the unique personality of each city. Featuring Rich D'Amore, Cynthia Marie, Nick Hart and more!

8:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M., Saturday, July 8, Octopi Brewing Co, 1131 UNIEK Dr, Waunakee

Admission: $5