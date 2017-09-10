Heritage Fest

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release: Sunday, September 10, 12-5pm.

Join us on this banner anniversary to celebrate the harvest days of rural farming history. Guests will see demonstrations of steam-powered antique threshing machines and 1920-30s harvesting techniques and invited to try their hand at woodworking, weaving, knitting, spinning, cider making and many other crafts. Participate in the  pie-eating contest and cake walk. Don't forget the goats, rabbits, chicks, and h orse-drawn wagon rides.... and

Barn dance starts at 2:45 !!

Sweet corn available. Some food & drink will be sold. No alcoholic beverages are permitted. Parking in the lower lot, off of Schumacher Road.

 Shake a leg and get your tickets today.

Admission: $20 per family or $10 for adults and $5 for ages 4-17.  Children under 3 are FREE. Get tickets online or in person on day of event.

608-849-4559
