Hex House, Karate Break, Richardson Richardson, Black Cat

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Free show at Mickey's Tavern! Get yo' booty there to check out some rad out of towners, and a couple of Madison's finest.

Featuring:

The harsh hush mood math sounds of Hex House.

The intense yet-dance your ass away conspiracy punk noises of Karate Break, hailing from Minneapolis.

The gratifying, death defying, make your Momma crying machinist wrestlecore of Richardson Richardson, all the way from DeKalb.

And the hardcore rip your face off but put it back together after reaching a peace agreement tunes of Black Cat.

21+, 10:00, FREE.

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
