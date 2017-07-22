press release: Plan to attend and shop with Black owned businesses

at the summer Heymiss Progress Expo & Job Fair on

July 22, 2017 from 9am to 3pm at Madison College - Truax.

Featuring: food trucks, vendors, DJ, live stream by The BoomBox (Derrell Connor), presentations, and more.

Are you an employer? We want you at the Job Fair!

We have room to add more employers and it's the perfect opportunity

to meet a diverse community with a wide range of education and skills!

Just send and email to sabrina@heymissprogress.com

Thanks to our early sponsors MGE, Madison College and "Welcome Sponsor" SafetyNet