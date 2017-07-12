Hidden Histories

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

 

Please join us for a screening of "Hidden Histories," a series of five short narrative films about Japanese American incarceration during WWII produced by Full Spectrum Features. Each film tells a personal story dramatizing a different period of this history, starting from Executive Order 9066 (which authorized the confinement sites) to the present-day legacy for younger generations. Hidden Histories commemorates an important chapter in our nation's history, and pays tribute to the 120,000 Americans who suffered the indignity and untold losses of this unjustified incarceration. After the film, please stay for a panel discussion with local experts about the issues raised in the film.

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
