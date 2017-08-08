Hidden History: A Walk on Madison’s Weird Side

press release: Madison has experienced its share of quirky characters, notorious murder trials, and rumors of creepy creatures. The downtown district has been at the center of these curiosities since the city was founded in 1856. The tour will take visitors from the Capitol Square to Monona Terrace and back again, exploring strange and mischievous tales about the neighborhoods in between.

This tour meets in front of the Wisconsin Historical Museum and covers approximately 1.4 miles on city sidewalks. Participants may be asked to stand for extended periods of time. Tour will take place rain or shine! Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

Register today! Drop-in spots are limited and not guaranteed. Cost to attend is $10/person; Visit shop.wisconsinhistory.org or call 608-264-6555 to sign up.

Dates

Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, September 12

Tuesday, September 26

Fee

$10/person