Hidden History: Madison’s Water Obsession

press release: What do swimming, sewage, and sea serpents have in common? If Madison’s early settlers loved the city’s natural beauty, why did they dump sewage in the lakes? The four lakes have been central to Madison’s identity since the beginning, attracting settlement with their beauty and resources. This tour will use Lake Mendota, the Yahara River and Tenney Park to explore how Madison's waterways have impacted the history of the city and those living here. We will tell stories about how the lakes have affected everything from boating and beer to myths and monsters.

This tour meets by the Tenney Park Lock (1500 Sherman Avenue) and covers approximately 1.25 miles on city sidewalks and paths. Participants may be asked to stand for extended periods of time. Tour will take place rain or shine! Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

Register today! Drop-in spots are limited and not guaranteed. Cost to attend is $10/person; Visit shop.wisconsinhistory.org or call 608-264-6555 to sign up.

Dates

Tuesday, June 13

Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 25

Time

5:30-7 pm

Fee

$10/person

Host

Wisconsin Historical Museum

30 N. Carroll Street

Madison, WI 53703

Phone Number/Email/Website

608-264-6555

museum@wisconsinhistory.org

www.wisconsinhistory.org/hiddenhistory