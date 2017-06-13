Hidden History: Madison’s Water Obsession
Tenney Park 1500 Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: What do swimming, sewage, and sea serpents have in common? If Madison’s early settlers loved the city’s natural beauty, why did they dump sewage in the lakes? The four lakes have been central to Madison’s identity since the beginning, attracting settlement with their beauty and resources. This tour will use Lake Mendota, the Yahara River and Tenney Park to explore how Madison's waterways have impacted the history of the city and those living here. We will tell stories about how the lakes have affected everything from boating and beer to myths and monsters.
This tour meets by the Tenney Park Lock (1500 Sherman Avenue) and covers approximately 1.25 miles on city sidewalks and paths. Participants may be asked to stand for extended periods of time. Tour will take place rain or shine! Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.
Register today! Drop-in spots are limited and not guaranteed. Cost to attend is $10/person; Visit shop.wisconsinhistory.org or call 608-264-6555 to sign up.
Dates
Tuesday, June 13
Tuesday, June 27
Tuesday, July 11
Tuesday, July 25
Time
5:30-7 pm
Fee
$10/person
Host
Wisconsin Historical Museum
30 N. Carroll Street
Madison, WI 53703
Phone Number/Email/Website
Info
Tenney Park 1500 Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map