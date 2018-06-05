Hidden History of Madison’s Culinary Culture

press release: Madison’s thriving food and drink culture is embedded in its history. This tour will focus on the stories behind the city’s restaurant and tavern scenes ranging from Madison’s early days through today. We will talk about the colorful characters who owned downtown dining and drinking establishments, the many people they served, and how these places have changed over the years.

This tour meets in front of the Wisconsin Historical Museum (30 N. Carroll Street) and covers approximately 1.6 miles on city sidewalks.

Cost to attend is $15/person and WHS Members receive 10% off ticket price. Visit shop.wisconsinhistory.org or call 608-264-6555 to sign up. NOTE: Drop-in spots are limited and not guaranteed. To ensure your spot on the tour, please register ahead of time.

2018 Dates: Tuesdays, 6-7:30 pm, June 5, July 17, August 14, September 11