Hidden Voices: African American Writers in Wisconsin

press release: Madison-area African American writers, poet Fabu, novelist Sherry Lucille, and playwright and novelist Catrina Sparkman, will share a multimedia presentation on African American writers in Wisconsin at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, August 8, at 7 p.m.

The three writers will discuss their poetry and prose in relation to the work of three African American literary giants who also lived and worked in the Madison area during the 20th century: novelist Jean Toomer, playwright Lorraine Hansberry, and poet Sarah Webster Fabio. Learn about the work and lives of these literary artists and their interpretations of race in Wisconsin. Experience poetry, prose, and drama that will shed light on what it means to be African American in Wisconsin today, yesterday, and tomorrow.

This project is funded in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board. This program is made possible with support from Beyond the Page, the Madison Community Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the UW-Madison Department of Afro-American Studies, and the Madison Public Library.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.