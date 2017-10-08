press release: HIGH HEELS (TACONES LEJANOS)

Spain | 1991 | 35mm | 112 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Pedro Almodóvar; Cast: Victoria Abril, Marisa Paredes, Miguel Bosé

After a long absence, an aging pop star returns to her native Madrid to find drag queens reenacting her past, and her estranged daughter married to one of her ex-lovers. But their long-awaited family reunion is derailed by a murder that provokes a flurry of confessions. High Heels pays tribute to classic mother-daughter melodramas like Imitation of Life, Mildred Pierce, and Stella Dallas, while retaining Almodóvar’s outlandish modern bite.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: The Cinema of Pedro Almodóvar

For our Fall Sunday afternoon series at the Chazen Museum of Art, we will screen the beautiful and influential work of contemporary Spanish cinema’s best-known filmmaker, Pedro Almodóvar. A veritable industry onto himself, Almodóvar, as a writer, producer and director, has carved out a substantial slice of the international moviegoing audience for his classically told tales of offbeat lives and offbeat love. Almodóvar is an artist who does not hide his cinematic influences but every aspect of his work – from production design to storytelling techniques - always feels decidedly personal.

