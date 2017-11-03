press release: This is a great opportunity for high school students in Madison to experience a wide-range of book-related programming and see many of the exciting programs offered by Madison Public Library. A program-rich schedule is designed to engage students in the Wisconsin Common Core Standards within a dynamic learning environment. Through meaningful interaction with authors, poets, and peers, students will see themselves as active members of the Madison community. They will gain confidence, exposure, and insight while applying skills in reading, writing, language, speaking, and listening in the real world. The focus of this year’s High School Friday is to highlight the diverse ways cultural programs encourage students to edify, educate, and explore.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to 200 students. Register by emailing Conor Moran at cmoran@mplfoundation.org.