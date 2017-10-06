press release:

USA | 1968 | 35mm | 75 min.

Director: Frederick Wiseman

Wiseman’s second film, released just one year after Titicut Follies, observes a suburban Philadelphia high school, where students, teachers, administrators, and parents debate the policies and principles that structure daily life at the school. As the students learn to follow strictly regimented schedules, daily bulletins, and even formalwear guidelines, this environment instills much more than English, biology, and sex-education lessons. One of Wiseman’s most acclaimed films, High School finds an education in social conformity beneath the familiar curriculum of American classrooms. New 35mm print preserved by the Library of Congress National Audio-Visual Conservation Center from original camera negatives in the Zipporah Films

Collection.

Frederick Wiseman: Documentary Pioneer

Widely hailed as one of the greatest documentary filmmakers of all time, Frederick Wiseman has chronicled the institutions of modern society for fifty years. With a particular focus on American life, he has examined subjects ranging from public parks to mental care facilities (and almost everything in between). Using his signature observational style of filmmaking, Wiseman discovers the surprising interactions that populate these structures, from sensitive displays of compassion to absurd social rituals and even severe cruelty. Our sampling of Wiseman’s work takes us from one of his most acclaimed early efforts (High School) to his most recent (Ex Libris), all of which demonstrate his commitment to full, honest portrayals of the contemporary experience.

