About High Tech Happy Hour Madison

High Tech Happy Hour is the premiere networking event in Madison. Since 2001, it's been our goal to bring people in the community together, to make connections, and share ideas. Come and network with your local business professionals and have the opportunity to meet new people. On the 3rd or 4th Thursday of each month, at a different venue around Madison, HTHH takes place from 5-7pm. We look forward to seeing you there. Bring a friend!