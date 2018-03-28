Hiking Basics: Go Take a Hike

press release: If you’ve ever been told to “go take a hike”, now’s the time to take up the challenge. Learn what to consider when planning a hike at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, March 28, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Experienced staff from REI Co-op will discuss the basics of hiking, including trip planning, essential items, equipment, and safety precautions, along with local resources and places to go. With your new-found knowledge, you’ll even be prepared to hike and explore the Ice Age Trail.