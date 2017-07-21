press release: Hilldale invites the Madison community to celebrate the summer with a seasonal sidewalk sale event on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. Watch the sidewalks of Hilldale come alive with live music, kid-friendly balloon artists and face painters, delicious food offerings, and tents of merchandise provided by participating Hilldale’s restaurants and retailers. The annual Hilldale sidewalk sale is the perfect weekend outing for foodies, shopaholics or families looking to spend time outside.

LOCATED THROUGHOUT HILLDALE, EVENT FESTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. AND WILL INCLUDE:

• Shopping from a variety of enticing promotions provided by 26 of Hilldale’s retailers and restaurants including Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Madewell, Free People, The North Face, Paper Source, Twigs, and more!

• Live acoustic country and blues music throughout Friday and Saturday performed by local artists Jack Tell (Friday, 4–7 p.m.), Shelley Faith (Saturday, 12–3 p.m.) and Mike Droho (Saturday, 3– 6 p.m.)

• In-store craft and cooking demonstrations from Paper Source, Sur La Table and Metcalfe’s

• Free breakfast sandwiches provided by Jones Dairy Breakfast Sausage cart outside of Metcalfe’s on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

• Food samplings at Metcalfe’s, Gigi’s Cupcakes and Pasqual’s Cantina

• Kid-friendly activities like a balloon artist, face painter, and glitter tattoo artist from 11 a.m. –2 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday

Sidewalk Sale will take place on Price Place (from Metcalfe’s to Sundance Cinema)

COST: Free

Complimentary parking available in the parking garages at North Midvale Blvd entrances and the parking lots behind Macy’s & Café Hollander