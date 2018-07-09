press release: The Hip Hop Architecture Camp is returning to Madison, where it all began.

The Hip Hop Architecture Camp is a one-week intensive, challenging youth ages 10-14 to explore the cultural implications of architecture in the built environment through the lens of Hip Hop Culture. Focusing on the intersection of theory and practice, participants explore hip hop as a revolutionary approach to understanding, conceiving, and generating architecture for a just city. Each camp includes a rap battle by followed by the production of an official track and music video. The winners of the rap battle at each location receive Beats by Dre Headphones. Each location includes a (w)rap battle where students will learn to create 3D models of building facades in Autodesk Tinkercad, the winners of the (w)rap battle will win a Chromebook. Free!

9:00am - 4:00pm, July 9 - July 13, 2018, Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St

Take a look at the latest Hip Hop Architecture Camp music video from Detroit, which focused on the historic Black Bottom community in Detroit.