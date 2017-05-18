× Expand Devin Smith

Due to illness, Hippo Campus has been forced to reschedule their sold out April 8 show at Majestic Theatre. A new date has been scheduled for May 18, 2017, all tickets will be honored at this date. We’re also bummed, but there is a silver lining! Openers Magic City Hippies (incredible indie-funk band from Miami) will be playing a FREE show at Majestic Theatre on Saturday, doors 7PM / show 8PM. Following the show, we’ll be holding a free pop-up Talking Heads Dance Party with the film Stop Making Sense. Come get your fill of live music & dancing all for free!

Hippo Campus isn’t just another band on the rise — they’re currently on track to leave Earth’s orbit entirely. The St. Paul, Minnesota-based indie pop four piece is only in their third year of existence but have already performed at major festivals like SXSW and Lollapalooza, appeared on Conan and shared the stage with the likes of My Morning Jacket and Modest Mouse. And all that before even releasing a proper album — their debut, Landmark, came out in February. With Magic City Hippies. Sold out.

A personal note from Nathan below:due to jake's influenza we've made the decision to postpone the remaining shows of this tour. he's been unable to speak for two days. we've rescheduled the columbus, madison, and chicago shows for may 18-21. those details are posted on our website: www.hippocampusband.com/shows. if you can't make the new date please reach out to the point of purchase for a refund and also email hippocampus@scarymonsters.co and we'll add you to a list to get first crack at tix when we return next. we're super bummed about these uncontrollable circumstances, but shit happens. we apologize for throwing a wrench in y'alls plans. it means so much that a lot of you are more than willing to drive hella far to see a hippo show, and it breaks our hearts when we're unable to fulfill a promise to you. we're on our way back home to minneapolis to rest up and get jake fully recovered. we love you all, and hope to see you soon. xoxo. - nathan.

press release: On February 24 Minneapolis indie pop band Hippo Campus will release their debut full-length album landmark via Grand Jury Music (US) and Transgressive Records (UK). Earlier this month, NPR All Songs Considered shared lead single “Boyish”, calling it “forward thinking”.