press release: On Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m. (local time), an all-new documentary “Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows, Into the Spotlight,” is set to hit 300+ select U.S. cinemas for a special one-night-event. Presented by Fathom Events and Vision Films, the full-length feature details the stories of the world’s unsung music industry heroes who are responsible for some of the most famous instrumentation on chart-topping albums and have regularly toured and recorded with musical legends such as Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Katy Perry, KISS, P!NK, Steely Dan, and many more.

× Expand "Hired Gun" trailer

Tickets for “Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows, Into the Spotlight” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.