Historic Preservation Plan

press release: The City of Madison will host two public meetings to discuss community goals and objectives on May 3 and May 21, 2018. The meetings will include presentations by City staff and the consultant team to describe the findings from the previous meetings and engage the public in conversations about the desired outcomes of the project. The meetings will also include interactive activities and smaller group discussions.

May 3rd: 5:30pm - 7:00pm at the Red Gym (716 Langon Street), Wisconsin Room B&C

May 21st: 6:00pm - 7:30pm at East High School (2222 E Washington Avenue), Room 1042 LMC Gold

Please join us and bring a neighbor.