"History in Hiding: The Power of Historical Novels to Create Pathways for Global Dialogue and Reading Engagement

Google Calendar - "History in Hiding: The Power of Historical Novels to Create Pathways for Global Dialogue and Reading Engagement - 2017-01-11 15:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - "History in Hiding: The Power of Historical Novels to Create Pathways for Global Dialogue and Reading Engagement - 2017-01-11 15:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "History in Hiding: The Power of Historical Novels to Create Pathways for Global Dialogue and Reading Engagement - 2017-01-11 15:45:00 iCalendar - "History in Hiding: The Power of Historical Novels to Create Pathways for Global Dialogue and Reading Engagement - 2017-01-11 15:45:00

UW Grainger Hall 975 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Ruta Sepetys is the bestselling author of three works of historical fiction. Her latest novel, Salt to the Sea, follows the plight of refugees fleeing East Prussia at the end of World War II. Sepetys will speak about the role of historical fiction in fostering global understanding. This lecture is sponsored by Madison Vilnius Sister Cities, Inc., CREECA, and the Institute for Regional and International Studies, and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Leslie Liautaud, Honorary Consul to the Republic of Lithuania for Wisconsin, provided financial support for this endeavor

Info

UW Grainger Hall 975 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Lectures & Seminars

Visit Event Website

608-262-3379

Google Calendar - "History in Hiding: The Power of Historical Novels to Create Pathways for Global Dialogue and Reading Engagement - 2017-01-11 15:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - "History in Hiding: The Power of Historical Novels to Create Pathways for Global Dialogue and Reading Engagement - 2017-01-11 15:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "History in Hiding: The Power of Historical Novels to Create Pathways for Global Dialogue and Reading Engagement - 2017-01-11 15:45:00 iCalendar - "History in Hiding: The Power of Historical Novels to Create Pathways for Global Dialogue and Reading Engagement - 2017-01-11 15:45:00

Print

Wednesday

January 4, 2017

Thursday

January 5, 2017

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer