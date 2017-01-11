"History in Hiding: The Power of Historical Novels to Create Pathways for Global Dialogue and Reading Engagement

press release: Ruta Sepetys is the bestselling author of three works of historical fiction. Her latest novel, Salt to the Sea, follows the plight of refugees fleeing East Prussia at the end of World War II. Sepetys will speak about the role of historical fiction in fostering global understanding. This lecture is sponsored by Madison Vilnius Sister Cities, Inc., CREECA, and the Institute for Regional and International Studies, and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Leslie Liautaud, Honorary Consul to the Republic of Lithuania for Wisconsin, provided financial support for this endeavor