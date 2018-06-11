History of Black Resilience

press release: Scholars view Black resiliency as a relational issue rather than an individual characteristic and found three common variables in resiliency: hardship, buoyancy, and wellness. Walsh, (1998) suggests that being resilient includes more than merely surviving and being a victim for life, it also encompasses the ability “to heal from painful wounds, take charge of their lives, and go on to live fully and love well.” From slavery to contemporary times, Black resilience has been instrumental in sustaining the Black community. Join us in exploring the history of resilience in the Black community.

Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination is inviting all local citizens to join us for the commemoration this historic event – the emancipation of all slaves in America. Juneteenth has continued to be a day set aside to celebrate freedom and liberty every since General Granger rode into Galveston Texas to enforce General Orders, No 3, on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth has been celebrated in Wisconsin since 1971 and since 1990 in Madison. It was declared a Wisconsin State Holiday on December 1, 2009.

The Madison Juneteenth Day Celebration was established in 1990, to celebrate and carry on the legacy of Juneteenth and the rich heritage of African Americans. If you would like to become involved in the planning, make a contribution or participate in the upcoming events, you can contact us by email at kujichaguliajuneteenth@gmail.com.