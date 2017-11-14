RSVP for History of the Lost City

11/18 Saturday, 1–3 p.m.

UW- Madison Arboretum Class: History of the Lost City. Delve into the fascinating history of the "Lost City," concentrating on the failed Lake Forest development project and the Arboretum’s subsequent acquisition of the lots. Who were the personalities involved, why didn't the original project succeed, and what is the current status of the area? Meet at the Visitor Center. See also Oct. 29 Lost City tour. Instructor: Kathy Miner, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $20 (FOA $18). Preregister by Nov. 14.