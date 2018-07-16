press release: History on State: Wet Plate Photography Demonstration with Dave Rambow

Presenter David Rambow, the current Site Manager of the Wisconsin Historical Society Site H.H. Bennett Studio, is a widely known “19th Century period” photographer. Dave is often seen at events throughout Wisconsin and the upper Midwest, reenacting the life of the itinerant wet plate photographer. Dave will discuss and demonstrate the excruciatingly difficult wet plate photography process as practiced "in the field" by H. H. Bennett in the Wisconsin Dells area. Dave's “modern” tintypes have been seen in Hollywood movies such as "Cold Mountain," “True Grit,” “Cowboys and Aliens,” “Sweetwater,” and “A Million Ways to Die in the West.”

Program will take place outdoors on the stages next to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Rain backup will be inside the Wisconsin Historical Museum (30 N. Carroll Street).