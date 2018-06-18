press release: History on State: American Folk Instruments with Fox and Branch

Everyone has fun at a Fox and Branch Show.

That has been the duo’s guiding principle for the past two decades, especially since performing for children and parents became their main focus. Dave Fox and Will Branch strive to create a communal atmosphere of fun and high spirits wherever they play. A Fox and Branch show is as much a celebration of being together as it is a musical performance. Fox and Branch will perform songs while teaching the audience the history of several American Folk instruments, such as the banjo, the fiddle, the resonator guitar, and the washboard.

Program will take place outdoors on the stages next to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Rain backup will be inside the Wisconsin Historical Museum (30 N. Carroll Street).