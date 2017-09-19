History Sandwiched In

press release:

When the third Wisconsin Capitol burned to the ground in 1904, state leaders united in a bipartisan effort to replace it with a lavish shrine to democracy. Construction took 11 years, cost nearly $8,000,000, and produced one of the nation's most beautiful state capitols. Author Michael Edmonds will share entertaining anecdotes and historic photographs about our Capitol's creation from his new book, "The Wisconsin Capitol: Stories of a Monument and Its People."

Edmonds is Director of Programs and Outreach at the Wisconsin Historical Society, curator of the centennial exhibit in the Capitol Rotunda, and author or editor of several books and articles on the state's history.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person