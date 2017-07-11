History Sandwiched In

press release: Former State Architect Dan Stephans will share the history of the art visible throughout the Wisconsin State Capitol.The artwork that completes the Capitol demonstrates architect George B. Post’s skills as a designer. More than any other feature, the symbolism of the fine art in the Capitol establishes the principal themes that impart meaning to the building as a whole. Through its art and architecture, the Capitol embodies of the ideal of civic pride, democratic duty, and the functions of good government. Although each of the many pieces of sculpture, the mosaics, and the murals are complete as objects in themselves, as building elements they are thoroughly integrated with the architecture of the building.

Post hired artists of national significance to complete a rich and varied fine arts program. Within a highly collaborative atmosphere, Post established a process that allowed him to maintain a high level of control over the content and the execution of the work.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person