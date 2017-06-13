History Sandwiched In

press release: For more than a century, the University of Wisconsin fielded baseball teams. Author Steven D. Schmitt's new book A History of Badger Baseball The Rise and Fall of America’s Pastime at the University of Wisconsin is a comprehensive history, combining colorful stories from the archives, interviews with former players and coaches, a wealth of historic photographs, and the statistics beloved by fans of the game. On the anniversary of the UW’s 1950 College World Series appearance, join Schmitt as he shares the story of the sport from its founding in 1870 to the UW’s decision to discontinue baseball in 1991. A book signing will follow the presentation.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person