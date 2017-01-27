History Sandwiched In

Google Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-03-21 12:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-03-21 12:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-03-21 12:15:00 iCalendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-03-21 12:15:00

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

History Sandwiched In: Beer Barons of Geneva Lake

Six beer barons with connections to Milwaukee, Chicago, San Francisco have had ties to Geneva Lake in southeastern Wisconsin. Learn about the history of the beer barons that vacationed and lived along the shores of Geneva Lake including Conrad Seipp, the former owner of Black Point Estate. Presented by Black Point Estate Lead Interpreter Michael Rehberg, this program will also highlight the evolution of the brewing industry in Milwaukee and Chicago with a local flavor.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person

Info

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Lectures & Seminars

Visit Event Website

608-264-6555

Google Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-03-21 12:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-03-21 12:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-03-21 12:15:00 iCalendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-03-21 12:15:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer