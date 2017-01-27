press release:

History Sandwiched In: Beer Barons of Geneva Lake

Six beer barons with connections to Milwaukee, Chicago, San Francisco have had ties to Geneva Lake in southeastern Wisconsin. Learn about the history of the beer barons that vacationed and lived along the shores of Geneva Lake including Conrad Seipp, the former owner of Black Point Estate. Presented by Black Point Estate Lead Interpreter Michael Rehberg, this program will also highlight the evolution of the brewing industry in Milwaukee and Chicago with a local flavor.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person