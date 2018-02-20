History Sandwiched In

press release: University of Wisconsin-Madison Associate Professor Christy Clark-Pujara examines attempts to achieve black male suffrage in early Wisconsin. For the first seventeen years of statehood, black men in Wisconsin were barred from the ballot box, and their disenfranchisement excluded them from shaping the state’s first public institutions. However, black Wisconsinites refused to accept their political marginality. Clark-Pujara will share how the efforts of black Wisconsinites resulted in Wisconsin becoming the first state to enfranchise black men.

This event is part of the Wisconsin Historical Society's Black History Month programming.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person