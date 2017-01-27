press release:

History Sandwiched In: Frenchtown Chronicles of Prairie du Chien

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, colorful chronicler Albert Coryer (Core-yer) and the grandson of a fur trade voyageur-turned-farmer, collected history and folklore from his older family members, neighbors, community members, Native Americans, and fur trading era descendants in Prairie du Chien, Wis. Coauthor Mary Elise Antione will share some of the interesting, funny, and significant stories Coryer collected as detailed in her book Frenchtown Chronicles of Prairie du Chien: History and Folklore from Wisconsin's Frontier.

Antoine is a curator at Villa Louis Historic Site in Prairie du Chien and is also the author of the new Society Press book, The War of 1812 in Wisconsin.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person