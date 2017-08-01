History Sandwiched In

press release: New York architect George B. Post (1837-1913), designer of the Wisconsin State Capitol, was one of the preeminent American architects of his time. His contributions to building technology, the rise of the skyscraper and the practice of architecture are significant. Post designed a wide variety of commercial, institutional, and residential buildings across the eastern half of the country. His association with America's most important artists of the period allowed him to fully integrate art and architecture in his buildings. The crowning achievement of his career, the Capitol, is right here in Madison.

Presented by former Capitol Preservation Architect Charles Quagliana, this program will highlight Post's career, his selection as architect for the Capitol, and the major Capitol design attributes.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person