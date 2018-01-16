History Sandwiched In

press release:

Join Wisconsin Historical Society Press author Richard Pifer as he discusses his new book, "The Great War Comes to Wisconsin: Sacrifice, Patriotism, and Free Speech in a Time of Crisis". Pifer will touch on the American homefront experience through a Wisconsin lens: the political debates over war policy, the worry over loved ones fighting overseas, the countless everyday sacrifices, and the impact of a wartime hysteria that drove dissent underground.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person