History Sandwiched In: The Wisconsin Home Front During World War I

Shortly after the United States entered the European War in April 1917, Wisconsin became known as America’s “Traitor State.” Its large proportion of German citizens, active Socialist party, and anti-war Senator, Robert La Follette, helped create this perception. Some Wisconsinites sought to prove their loyalty and patriotism through sacrifice and hard work; others resorted to vigilantism. Leslie Bellais, Curator of Social History, will discuss the ways a variety of Wisconsin citizens experienced the state’s tension-filled atmosphere during the 18 months America participated in World War I.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person