History Sandwiched In

press release: Author and educator Madeline Uraneck will discuss her new memoir, How to Make a Life: A Tibetan Refugee Family and the Midwestern Woman They Adopted. An evocative blend of immersion journalism and memoir, "How to Make a Life" shares the story of a Tibetan refugee family making a life in Madison. From tales of escaping Tibet over the Himalayas, to striking a balance between old traditions with new, to bridging divides one friendly gesture at a time, attendees will expand their understanding of family, culture, and belonging. A book signing will follow the presentation.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person