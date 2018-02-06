History Sandwiched In

press release:

More mounds were built by American Indians in Wisconsin than any other region of North America – between 15,000 and 20,000, at least 4,000 of which remain today. Robert Birmingham will discuss his book “Indian Mounds of Wisconsin”, co-written with Amy Rosebrough and recently released in a second edition, which provides a comprehensive overview of these intriguing earthworks. Citing evidence from past excavations, ethnography, the traditions of present-day American Indians in the Midwest, ground-penetrating radar and LIDAR imaging, and recent findings of other archaeologists, Birmingham will share why he believes that effigy mound groups are cosmological maps that model belief systems and relations with the spirit world.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person