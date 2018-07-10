History Sandwiched In

press release:

In October 1964, the owners of the Milwaukee Braves made a shocking announcement: The Braves were moving to Atlanta. In the decades since, many have tried to understand why the Braves left Milwaukee. Fans blamed greedy owners and the lure of Coca Cola cash. Team management claimed they weren't getting enough local support.

Patrick Steele, author of Home of the Braves: The Battle for Baseball in Milwaukee (University of Wisconsin Press), will delve deeply into all facets of the story, looking at the changing business of baseball in the 1960s, the interactions of the team owners with the government officials who controlled County Stadium, the surging success of the Green Bay Packers, and much more, to understand how the "Milwaukee Miracle" went south. A book signing will follow the presentation.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person