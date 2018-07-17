History Sandwiched In

press release: Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center and the History of Our State’s Official Fruit

Wisconsin produces more cranberries than any other state in the nation and produces more than half of the entire world's supply of the bouncing berry. Meet some of the staff from the Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center as they give a presentation on their 4,800-square foot educational facility which details the history of the state’s cranberry industry from the days when American Indians gathered fruit in the wild to today’s unique growing and harvesting methods. Learn about the history of their 118 year old building, the historical Union Cranberry Warehouse, and the wildlife that make cranberry marshes their home. They will be sharing recipes along with treats from their boutique gift shop and ice cream parlor.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person