History Sandwiched In

America’s Forgotten Black Pioneers and the Struggle for Equality

The American frontier is one of our most cherished and enduring national images. We think of the early settlers who tamed the wilderness and built the bones of our great country as courageous, independent—and white. In this groundbreaking work of deep historical research, The Bone and Sinew of the Land: America's Forgotten Pioneers and the Struggle for Equality (PublicAffairs, 2018), Dr. Anna-Lisa Cox shows that this history simply isn't accurate.

Join Dr. Cox as she shares how long before the Civil War, thousands of free African Americans were rising and fighting to succeed on the nation’s first free frontier. Starting in our nation’s earliest years, thousands of free African Americans were building hundreds of settlements in the Northwest Territory, a territory that banned slavery and gave equal voting rights to all men. Though forgotten today, these pioneers were a matter of national importance at the time, their mere existence challenged rationalizations for slavery.

